Aurumys Launches Its Seventh Office In Seventh State

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2024 -- Just short of their one-year anniversary (September 11th), Aurumys has launched its seventh brick and mortar location in its 7th state right in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri. This office will cover the entire metro territory across the Missouri and Kansas state lines. The Kansas City team will be Captained by General Manager Khorey Kilgore, a long time native of Kansas City and a veteran.

Khorey Kilgore, General Manager of Kansas City, Aurumys

"I'm incredibly blessed for the opportunity to lead this group of people here in Kansas City. All eyes are on KC right now with the incredible amount of investor activity and development, it's a market that shouldn't be ignored. We feel like there's tremendous opportunity to bring value to the investors and homeowners of this city," says Khorey. The launch of the Kansas City office comes at a time when the real estate market and the economy in general is uncertain of the future, as economic and political woes plague overall sentiment. "Our approach from the beginning has been we do the hard things, such as building offices from ground up, during the tough times so that during the easy times we thrive. This market will turn for the better at some point and our dedication to laying the proper foundations will allow us to be ready for it," claims Trey Watson, founder and CEO at Aurumys.

Aurumys is an investment real estate brokerage that operates a private marketplace where real estate investors and homeowners buy and sell investment properties. The company's primary focus is developing top tier talent within their team, which Aurumys believes directly translates to a premium and tailored experience for their investor and homeowner customers. "You can have the best proprietary tech in the world, but if you don't have great people and you don't invest in your inner organization, real estate investors will see right through you and you'll fail your homeowner customers," claims Trey. The leadership team at Aurumys brings decades of high frequency transactional experience to the table, having climbed the ladders of the industry's top firms.

For more information visit or call 602-975-1822 – Phoenix, Arizona.

About Aurumys

Pronounced ARE - UMM - ISS.

Aurumys is a residential real estate investment brokerage that operates a private marketplace for real estate investors and homeowners, enabling them to buy and sell investment grade property efficiently. The core customers Aurumys aims to work with are typically mom and pop real estate investors or small partnerships, as well as homeowners who want to sell their property.

