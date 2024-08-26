Mike Massey Launches Campaign For Benton PUD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Longtime resident, farmer, and business leader offers his skills and expertise to the role.

TRI-CITIES, WASHINGTON, US, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The battle over is on and one candidate for Benton PUD says he is ready for the fight. The 2024 election includes a contested position, number 3, for Benton PUD Commissioner. Mike Massey has thrown his hat into the ring to challenge the incumbent.With many years of business leadership and expertise in agriculture, Mike understands the difficult and challenging energy issues Washington is facing. State and federal elected officials are foisting unpopular, and unreliable, sources of energy on the residents of Washington state. Wind and solar are capable of intermittent use only. While popular in Olympia and Washington, D.C., those two energy sources put residents at risk of losing power.Read more about Mike Massey on his website .Many residents in Eastern Washington are adamantly opposed to the imposition of unsightly mechanical windmills, destroying the views of Horse Heaven Hills. Farmers recognize how essential the damns are to continue farming and supplying food. Democrat leaders aim to force windmills on residents putting energy at risk and destroy the dams, making farming untenable, making food and other essentials less affordable.Eastern Washington needs a strong, knowledgeable, visionary and problem solver on these issues. Mike Massey says he is that person. He will defend and protect the dams, fight against windmills, and protect access to the affordable and clean energy source, natural gas. Eastern Washington is well positioned with both clean natural gas and nuclear power. Rather than risk blackouts and significant shifts in energy cost, Mike has a plan to ensure consistent, reliable, and affordable power for years and decades into the future.Mike earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Marketing from Cornell University. He also studied agricultural economics at Washington State University. He has extensive knowledge of energy and agricultural energy needs.“The Tri-Cities has a comparative advantage for implementing a re-start of the nuclear power industry,” Massey says.“Nuclear power has the potential to double or triple our national power supply. No other source of power besides natural gas can achieve the base level of electricity to meet future demand.”For more information on the service:Author Information, press only:

