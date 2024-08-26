Barni Of San Francisco International Airport Voted TSA's Cutest Canine Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barni, a 5-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, an explosives detection canine at San Francisco International Airport, is the winner of the Security Administration's (TSA) 2024 Cutest Canine Contest.

Last week, TSA held its annual nationwide social contest on Instagram , X (formerly known as Twitter)

and , where the public voted for the agency's "cutest canine" from among four finalists. TSA canine handlers from airports and enforcement handlers across the country initially nominated the canine candidates. TSA employees then voted and narrowed the original field of 87 paws-itively cute contenders to the final four canines, all of whom deserve a round of a-paws.

"Our explosives detection canines and their handlers are an essential component of TSA's multi-layered approach to security," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "I look forward to this contest every year, and the friendly competition among airports and then with the public is a great way to recognize their work to secure our transportation systems and keep the traveling public safe."

Barni will be featured on the front cover of TSA's 2025 Canine Calendar the agency will release in December. This annual contest was held in recognition of National Dog Day to acknowledge the important role TSA's hardworking canines play in protecting the nation's transportation systems.

Barni is a passenger screening canine (PSC) who works alongside his handler, Michelle Cogel, at San Francisco International Airport, where they provide explosives detection capabilities as an important layer of security. She has worked for TSA for six years, the last three years serving as a canine handler.

Barni is a very special canine with a strong work ethic. He bursts with energy when working to detect any trace of explosives. He loves to be with his canine co-workers at the San Francisco International Airport, where he is all business. When he's at home with his handler, Michelle, he's free to be a goofball. He loves to play fetch but mainly is obsessed with keeping fit by chasing squirrels.

TSA employs canines like Barni in its security operations nationwide. These teams nimbly work through large groups of people to detect the source of an explosive's odor, even if the source is mobile. The canines and their handlers train regularly, and the handlers learn to read subtle changes in their canine's behavior when the scent of an explosive has been detected.

If a canine alerts its handler to the presence of an explosive's odor, TSA follows an established procedure to resolve the alarm. These highly trained canines provide an effective tool for deterring and detecting the introduction of explosive devices into the nation's transportation systems.

TSA has more than 1,000 canine teams that are trained at its national Canine Training Center

in San Antonio, Texas. The National Explosives Detection Canine Team Program began in 1972 under the Federal Aviation Administration as a partnership with state and local law enforcement. The program was transferred to TSA after September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The first use of TSA explosives detection canines was in March of 2008 to screen air cargo, and in 2011, TSA expanded the program to screen passengers. Remember, when explosives detection canines are on duty with their handlers at the airport, they are hard at work and must not be petted.

Congratulations to the other three finalists:



Carlo

is a 3-year-old male Vizsla from Kansas City International Airport (MCI). His favorite treats are greenies and rawhide chews, and he loves to play in his backyard while lounging around the pool and waiting for birds, squirrels and an occasional rabbit to chase. Carlo's favorite reward is a red Kong, but he also likes to play fetch with a ball of any kind. He has been keeping his airport safe for 18 months now and isn't expected to retire until the year 2033.



Badger

is a

5-year-old male

Belgian Malinois from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). He is a fun-loving, hardworking canine whose favorite reward is salmon bites. This cute canine is not your typical Malinois. Badger is very calm and super friendly, and all he wants to do is work and run.

Birdie

is a 3-year-old Yellow Lab/Vizsla from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE). She has been on the canine team for almost one year. Birdie loves her squeaker ball, wiggling her whole backside, and working hard. Her favorite part of screening is searching vehicles and aircraft. She is high energy, loves working all day long, and loves maintaining her bright and shiny smile with occasional Greenies. Birdie finds record keeping boring, so when it is time for her handler to do records, she takes her nap filled with loud snoring so that when she gets home, she still has the energy to go on an evening walk.

Later this year, TSA will announce when the free, downloadable 2025 Canine Calendar (featuring 12 contestants from TSA's 2024 Cutest Canine Contest) is available. The 2024 Canine Calendar is available on the TSA website .

