Dubai: Are You A Metro Baby? RTA May Sponsor Your Education

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 9:46 PM

Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 10:33 PM

The Dubai Metro is gearing up to celebrate 15 years. The iconic driverless train first rolled down the tracks on September 9, 2009. And as part of the festivities, it wants to celebrate 'Metro babies' - those who were born on the same date as the Metro.

In an announcement by the Roads and Authority (RTA) on Monday, some Metro babies can avail an academic sponsorship to pursue higher education, the RTA said.

What are the conditions?

The student must:



Be a UAE National

Have been born on September 9, 2009 Have a cumulative GPA of over 90 per cent

Additionally, Metro babies born between 2009 and 2023 can also attend a celebration hosted by Legoland Dubai on 21 September 2024.

15th anniversary exclusive items, events

Residents of the UAE can enjoy musical performances at the Metro stations from September 21 to 27, by both Emirati and international musicians.

Discount Nol cards will also be given to 5,000 winners who find a special code on the sticks of limited-edition Metro shaped ice cream. Along with Metro-related souvenirs and limited-edition post stamps, special Nol cards with a design by Lego Dubai will also be issued.

