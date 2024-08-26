Even Wars Have Rules - UN Condemns Russian Strike On Ukraine
Date
8/26/2024 3:14:52 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The newly-appointed UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine Matthias Schmale condemned today's Russian massive strike targeting Ukraine.
That's according to a statement issued on Monday, August 26, Ukrinform reports.
The coordinator said he had spent several hours in shelter this morning due to a wave of attacks by the Russian armed forces across Ukraine, which resulted in civilians both killed and injured and "heavy damage to civilian infrastructure".
"It is unacceptable that instead of getting on with their lives, the citizens of this country are having to seek safety in metro stations and other shelters. Even in war there are rules. International humanitarian law must be respected. Civilians must be protected," Schmale emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, August 26, Russia launched at Ukraine more than a hundred missiles and nearly 100 Shahed kamikaze drones. Explosions rang out almost all across Ukraine. The State Emergency Service reported five dead and 30 injured.
According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 15 regions were affected by the strike. Damage to energy facilities was recorded in several of them.
