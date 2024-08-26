Qatar Agrees 15-Year LNG Supply Deal With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Monday agreed to Kuwait with some three million tons per annum of liquefied natural (LNG) over a 15-year period beginning next year, amid a surge in national demand for power.

The agreement, signed by the chief executive of state-oil giant Kuwait Corporation (KPC) Nawaf Saud Al-Naser and his counterpart at Qatar Saad Al-Kaabi, follows a similar 2020 deal with the same figures as part of efforts to meet rising energy demand in Kuwait, the KPC CEO told a press conference.

These agreements are a testament to the "solidity" of bilateral relations between the two Gulf Arab neighbors, while simultaneously aiming to ensure a perpetual supply of energy in line with "transformative" national strategies, he said.

Hailing the long-term partnership between the state-owned firms, Qatar Energy's chief executive expected the deal to be instrumental in bringing Kuwaiti sustainable development goals to fruition, while addressing the needs of the Qatari firm's clientele, added the official. (end)

