Brazil’S Exports To Syria Up, Imports Down

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian exports to Syria grossed USD 31.6 million this year through July, up 276% from the USD 8.4 million grossed over the same period last year and approximately three times the amount shipped to the country through July 2022, when sales grossed USD 10.3 million. According to data from Brazil's trade ministry, Brazilian imports from Syria are on the decline. From January through July this year, USD 334,200 worth of goods were purchased. During the same period in 2023, the amount was USD 2.8 million. In 2022, imports amounted to USD 17,500 up through July.

Among the leading products exported by Brazil are coffee, sugar, mate, and granite, with sugar being a highlight, as it wasn't soldto Syria in 2022 and 2023. This year, USD 11.2 million worth of sugar was sent to the Arab country. From mate exports, USD 5.2 million were grossed. Through July 2023, USD 441,400 worth of mate had been exported. In 2022, Brazil didn't export it to Syria.

In the opposite direction, the top product imported by Brazil this year is anise seeds, totaling USD 262,600, followed by other spices. From January through July last year, Brazil imported USD 2.7 million in phosphates, a product that was not purchased that year or in 2022. In 2024, Brazil's trade balance with Syria totals USD 31.9 million, with a surplus of USD 31.3 million for Brazil.

