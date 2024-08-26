Telangana Provides Financial Assistance To Civils Prelims Qualified Candidates

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 26 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Monday distributed assistance of Rs 1 lakh each among 135 candidates who qualified for Civil Services Prelims and are preparing for the Mains examination.

He distributed the Rs 1 lakh cheques under the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahsatam programme at the Secretariat.

In his remarks on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said the Civil Services aspirants should crack the exams like Arjuna who shot an arrow aimed at the eye of a fish, without worrying about family and financial challenges they encountered during preparation.

He said that unemployment was the main issue during the Telangana movement and the Telangana state has been achieved only with the sacrifices and struggles of the unemployed and students.

The Chief Minister claimed that 30,000 vacancies were filled within 90 days of the Congress coming to power in the state. He said the government proved its sincerity in providing jobs by issuing notifications to fill another 35,000 jobs through Group-1 Group-2, Group-3, and DSC notifications.

Revanth Reddy criticised the previous government for neglecting the education sector, alleging that the hostel facilities were provided in rented buildings and hundreds of students were accommodated with one or two bathrooms. He said that the Congress government is constructing BC, SC, ST, and minority hostels in a single compound on a sprawling 20 to 25 acres in the name of Integrated Residential Schools in 100 Assembly constituencies. For this, Rs 5,000 crore was allocated in the budget outlay, he said.

The Chief Minister expressed serious concern over the present education system limited to only issuing certificates. Thousands of students have completed engineering education but they do not have the skills required by the companies, while on the other hand, the companies are facing difficulties in recruiting skilled people, he said, adding that the Young India Skill University has been established to solve the shortage of skilled manpower, with noted industrialist Anand Mahindra as its Chairman and Srinivasa Raju the Vice-Chairman.

The Chief Minister said that the Chairman, Vice-Chairman and board members will finalise the syllabus and look after training and management to produce skilled manpower from the university. The state government will play the role of facilitator. The Skill University will offer all certificate and diploma courses. This year, the university will provide training to 2,000 students and from next year the university will offer training to 20,000 students.