Heritage Distilling Co. Launches "War Dogs" Whiskey To Honor U.S. Military Working Dogs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Service To America SaluteTM Brand's New 5-Year Straight Bourbon Whiskey Now Available for Pre-Sale Orders with DTC Delivery in 45 States and Washington D.C.

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Company , Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage"), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, proudly announces the launch of "War DogsTM ," the first whiskey edition under its new Service To America Salute TM (SAS) brand. This exceptional 5-year straight bourbon whiskey pays tribute to the service, loyalty, courage and sacrifice of America's military working dogs.



Building on the success of HDC's Special Operations Salute TM (SOS) editions, the Service To America Salute brand expands the company's commitment to honoring service communities beyond special operations. War Dogs whiskey is the inaugural release in this new line, celebrating the invaluable contributions of military working dogs throughout U.S. history.

Key features of the SAS War Dogs edition include:



5-year straight bourbon whiskey (35 years in dog years)

Carries an aroma of dried plum, dark berry, pepper, roasted beech nut. Great complexity of grain, fruit, spice, and wood. Rye content provides a spicy kick.

98.6 proof, representing the internal temperature of the human body and symbolizing the countless lives saved by war dogs

Collector's edition bottle featuring a label design by acclaimed artist Michael Solovey . Label also includes a paw print from "Duco ," a war dog who served with U.S. Army Special Operations in Afghanistan.

Priced at $95 per bottle Available in 45 states and Washington D.C. through Liquid Rails

What initially started as a limited fundraising initiative with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) – raising nearly $150,000 for Special Forces-related charities local to Joint Base Lewis-McChord eight years ago – has evolved into a nationwide initiative. After launching the“Salute Series” brand in November of 2023, HDC's whiskey program has raised nearly $100,000 for partner charities .

"Our Service to America War Dogs whiskey is a testament to the unwavering allegiance of military working dogs,” said Heritage Co-founder and U.S. Army Veteran Drew Kellerman.“From World War II to present-day, these four-legged heroes have saved countless lives serving alongside our troops. We made this whiskey to honor their legacy and support the organizations that care for both human and K9 veterans."

Heritage VP of Salute Series and Veteran Co-founder Sara Kellerman added, "We're extremely proud and honored to expand our Salute Series with the Service To America Salute brand. This new line allows us to celebrate not only our military's critical mission of War Dogs in service, but also our first responders and emergency teams whose daily sacrifices keep us safe from harm's way. Each SAS edition will support nonprofit organizations directly assisting these heroic communities."

The launch of War Dogs whiskey continues Heritage Distilling Company's tradition of creating premium spirits that not only delight whiskey enthusiasts but also serve a greater purpose. A portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold will be donated to nonprofit organizations supporting human and K9 warriors, veterans and their families, including: The Rescue For PTSD , Joint Task Force K9s , K-9Line , The Duco Project , Rebuilding Warriors and Southern Cross Service Dogs .

For more information on Heritage's award-winning spirits, visit heritagedistilling.co .

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.®, founded in 2011 by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel, is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, and rums produced mainly from local, sustainably sourced ingredients. Heritage has been the most awarded craft distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute for ten years in a row out of nearly 3,000 craft distilleries. To accelerate its national wholesale distribution growth strategy, Heritage founded the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) to collaborate with Native American tribes and develop Heritage-branded distilleries, brands, and tasting rooms and to develop brands unique to the tribes, to serve patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, creating compelling social and economic benefits for participating tribal communities while allowing the tribes another channel through which to exercise tribal sovereignty. Heritage operates two production distilleries in Washington and Oregon and five tasting rooms, including Gig Harbor, Tumwater, and Roslyn, Washington, and two tasting rooms in Eugene, Oregon.

Contacts



Investors

Scott Eckstein

...

(212) 896-1210

Media

Patrick Maddox

...

(501) 680-5220