Inventhelp Inventor Develops Eyewear Device For Active Vision Improvement (HAD-330)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective eyewear device that would provide active vision improvement," said an inventor, from Hialeah, Fla., "so I invented the PRECISION GLASS. My design offers real-time vision assistance with a wide field of view, proper image focus and usable depth perception to greatly enhance the user's vision."

The invention provides an active eyewear vision assistance system. In doing so, it offers persons with vision impairments or blindness an improved real-time vision experience with respect to image focus, field of view, and depth perception capability. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with vision impairments or blindness.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HAD-330, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp