26-year-old man surrenders to police, confessing knife attack in Solingen killed 3

(MENAFN) A 26-year-old man has surrendered to the police, confessing to the knife attack in Solingen that resulted in three deaths and eight injuries during the city's 650th anniversary festival. The German authorities confirmed his confession on Sunday, stating that the man claimed responsibility for the brutal attack. The investigation into his involvement is ongoing, with federal prosecutors pursuing charges of murder, attempted murder, and possible ties to a foreign terrorist organization.



The suspect, a Syrian national who had applied for asylum in Germany, was reportedly in handcuffs and leg shackles when he was transported from Solingen to the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe for an initial court appearance. According to reports, his asylum application had been denied, and he was scheduled for deportation last year, although the details of these proceedings are still under review.



The attack occurred on Friday night at the "Festival of Diversity" in Solingen, a city of about 160,000 residents. The assailant targeted several individuals with a knife in the central square, Fronhof. The victims included two men, aged 67 and 56, and a 56-year-old woman. Witnesses reported that the attacker seemed to deliberately aim for the victims’ throats, intensifying the shock and sorrow felt by the community.



In the aftermath of the attack, the festival, which was set to continue through the weekend, was abruptly canceled. The area around the central square was cordoned off as investigators searched for evidence. The community has come together to grieve, leaving flowers, candles, and notes at the scene. Among those mourning is Cord Boetther, a local merchant, who, like many others, is grappling with the senseless violence that has shaken the city.

