Lebanon’s previous prime minister passes away at age of 94

(MENAFN) Salim Hoss, a distinguished figure in Lebanese and a five-time former Prime Minister, passed away yesterday at the age of 94. His death was announced by current Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati, who paid tribute to Hoss as the “conscience of Lebanon” during one of the country's most challenging periods. Mikati highlighted that Hoss's passing comes at a time when Lebanon is grappling with the threat of a broader conflict with Israel, further emphasizing the loss of a guiding moral and figure.



Hoss was celebrated for his contributions as an economist and a statesman, known for his expertise, ethics, and dedication to Lebanon’s well-being. His tenure as prime minister spanned some of Lebanon’s most turbulent years, including the 15-year civil war from 1975 to 1990 and extending into his final term from 1998 to 2000. His leadership was marked by a commitment to national interests and the welfare of Lebanese citizens, often prioritizing these over political considerations.



Throughout his career, Hoss was regarded as a technocrat and a rare statesman in a country often divided by political and sectarian strife. His role was particularly notable during the period when Lebanon was divided between two rival governments: one led by Michel Aoun in Christian East Beirut and the other by Hoss in Muslim West Beirut, following the end of President Amin Gemayel’s term in 1988.



In Lebanon's political system, the prime minister is traditionally a Sunni Muslim, the president a Maronite Christian, and the speaker of Parliament a Shia Muslim. Hoss's leadership in this complex sectarian landscape underscores his significant impact on Lebanese governance and his enduring legacy in the country’s political history.

