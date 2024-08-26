Russian Drone Flies Into Poland During Latest Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During today's Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine, a Russian UAV is believed to have breached Poland's airspace before it went missing.

This was announced by the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, Maciej Klisz, who spoke at a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We are probably dealing with an object that flew into the territory of Poland. The object was seen by at least three radars," Klisz said.

He added that the search for the“object” is in progress.

Missiles and: Air defenses destroy about 25 targets on approaches to Kyiv

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that on August 26, Russian invaders inflicted one of the most massive strikes on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion, involving over a hundred missiles of various types and nearly 100 Shahed drones.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 15 regions of Ukraine were affected by the attack that targeted energy infrastructure.

Among other targets, Russia attacked energy facilities in Lviv region, where power outages ensued.

Photo: Getty Images