Lifevantage Concludes Rise Retreat In Park City With Exclusive Preview Of New Innovative Weight Management Solution

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, recently hosted its exclusive Rise Retreat in Park City, UT. The event brought together top enrolling Independent Consultants for a weekend blending leisure, adventure and strategic collaboration, with the event serving as an exclusive preview for the Company's upcoming product launch.



Held from August 22-25, Rise Retreat seamlessly combined relaxation and community. Attendees also enjoyed an exclusive preview of LifeVantage's innovative weight management products, designed to activate natural production of the GLP-1 hormone, reduce food noise, and support healthy weight goals.

Consultants who earned the trip were given the unique opportunity to be on the new weight management system ahead of its official launch in October. The preview encouraged collaboration, with participants brainstorming strategies to build excitement over the next six weeks, leveraging authentic stories and results to drive broader engagement within the LifeVantage community.

"Our Consultants are the heartbeat of LifeVantage and Rise Retreat was a chance to honor their work and achievements while offering exclusive first access to our new weight management product," said Steve Fife, President and CEO. "We're eager to see how this dynamic group channels their creativity and influence to drive excitement for the launch. This retreat was just the beginning and we're confident the momentum will only grow over the next several weeks."

While Rise Retreat touched on the innovation behind these new products, the full details will be unveiled at Market Connect in Kansas City, MO, October 11-12, 2024. Until then, the Consultants at Rise Retreat are leading the charge in creating excitement across #ActivationNation.

