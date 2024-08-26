(MENAFN) On Thursday, Russia's human welfare watchdog Rospotrebnadzor announced plans to distribute diagnostic tests for mpox, previously known as monkeypox, to several African countries. This initiative is part of Russia’s broader effort to support global and epidemic response.



The announcement comes as Rospotrebnadzor specialists conduct training sessions in the Republic of the Congo, focusing on the prevention and diagnosis of mpox. This training aims to enhance local capabilities in managing the virus, with Congo expressing interest in continued access to Russian diagnostic tools and strengthening collaboration with the Russian agency.



The mpox diagnostic tests are being produced by several Russian institutions, including the Vector Research Center located in Koltsovo, Novosibirsk Oblast. The Vector Center has also been involved in developing a vaccine for mpox, which is part of Rospotrebnadzor's broader research efforts into preventing, treating, and diagnosing the disease.



In 2022, the Vector Center introduced a fourth-generation vaccine named ‘OrthopoxVac,’ designed to prevent smallpox and other orthopoxvirus infections, including mpox. This vaccine represents a significant advancement in global health efforts against viral infections within the Orthopoxvirus genus.



Rospotrebnadzor's move to provide diagnostic tests and vaccine support underscores Russia’s commitment to assisting international partners in combating mpox and enhancing global epidemic response capabilities.

