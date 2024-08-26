Francesco Molinari And Justin Rose Named As Playing Captains For The 2025 Team Cup

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Fans can watch DP World Tour and future Ryder Cup stars for free at Abu Dhabi Resort from January 10-12, 2025 Team Cup confirmed as a three day match play event

The DP World Tour today confirmed that Major Champions Francesco Molinari and Justin Rose have been named as the Playing Captains for the second edition of the Team Cup, which will take place on the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort from January 10-12, 2025.

Fans will be able to watch the heroes of the past, and the stars of future Ryder Cups, with free general admission tickets available for the entire duration of the event.



Molinari captained Continental Europe to victory two years ago and will go head-to-head with his Ryder Cup teammate Rose, who assumes the Great Britain & Ireland captaincy for the first time.

The pair will lead respective teams of ten DP World Tour Members in the three-day match play contest, with Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald also presiding over proceedings in the United Arab Emirates as he did in 2023. Donald will be casting a watchful eye over his potential Team Europe representatives, as he looks to refine his side who will aim to defend the Ryder Cup, ahead of the highly anticipated 41st edition in late September 2025 at Bethpage Black in New York.

With Team Europe also implementing a new qualifying structure for the 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup, the Team Cup will play a crucial role for players in proving to Captain Luke Donald that they are capable of competing on the biggest stage in all of golf.

In addition to Molinari and Rose, the teams will comprise the leading four available Continental European and GB&I members from the final 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings, with the five remaining players on each side being selected by the respective Captains in consultation with Donald.

Donald, who will lead Europe for the second time at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black next year said:“I'm really pleased that the Team Cup is returning as it provided some invaluable experience for a lot of players last year. I think all of us got a lot out of the week in terms of experiencing the uniqueness of a team environment. It also helped everyone involved to understand, through the Past Ryder Cup Captains who came and spoke to the players during the event, just what it means to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup.

“I am delighted that Francesco and Justin will assume the role of Captains. We saw what Francesco was capable of when he led Continental Europe to a great victory in 2023 and Justin was inspirational both inside and outside the ropes at Marco Simone last year. I'm excited to see them go head-to-head.”

Continental Europe Captain Molinari said:“I'm delighted to have the opportunity to captain Continental Europe again and to try and successfully defend the Team Cup. It was a really special week in 2023 and was great to see players from so many different countries across the Continent working towards one single goal. I have immense respect for Justin, he is a great competitor and going up against him and his team is a challenge I'm really relishing.”

Team GB&I Captain Rose said:“It'll be strange going up against Fran in a match play competition rather than him being on the same side, but it's something I am really looking forward to, even though I know it will be tough given Fran's history not just in this contest but in the Ryder Cup too. But there is so much exciting talent from Great Britain and Ireland on the DP World Tour right now – it will be great to have the chance to try and mould them into a winning team.”

As in 2023, the teams will compete in match play across one session of fourballs on the Friday, two sessions of foursomes on the Saturday and one session of singles on the Sunday, with every player taking part in all four of the sessions. Each match will be worth one point, with the team crossing the 121⁄2 point mark winning the Team Cup.

The Team Cup – formerly known as the Hero Cup – was first played in January 2023, with Continental Europe, led by Molinari, defeating the GB&I team led by Tommy Fleetwood by 141⁄2 -101⁄2. Players who competed in that contest who went on to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup last year were: Nicolai Højgaard and Sepp Straka (Continental Europe) and Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre (GB&I).

The Team Cup provides a great opportunity for rising stars to prove themselves in the unique Ryder Cup format. In 2023, the competition was recognised as one of the key contributing factors to Europe's Ryder Cup victory.



Abu Dhabi Sports Council are returning as an Official Partner of the event, reaffirming their commitment to golf in the region in addition to their support of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, taking place at Yas Links, Yas Island from 4-7 November 2024.

Fans are now able to register for free General Admission tickets for the Team Cup here. There will be plenty of family friendly activities off-course

in the Championship Village, with food outlets, picnic areas and live entertainment, making it a fantastic day out for everyone.

For those seeking an elevated day at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, the Trophy Lounge option is also available. Guests can enjoy five-star catering in a relaxed environment, inside the airconditioned clubhouse or on the shaded viewing terrace. Breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea are provided in addition to a beverage package of hops, grains and soft beverages.