Arrest of Durov gets characterized as being consistent with principles of EU`s Digital Services Act

(MENAFN) The arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, has been characterized as being consistent with the principles of the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), according to a source cited by TASS. The DSA mandates that service providers are responsible for moderating the content shared on their platforms, and this framework appears to have influenced the French authorities' actions.



Durov, who holds citizenship from Russia, France, the UAE, and St. Kitts and Nevis, was detained upon his arrival at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday. The arrest is reportedly linked to accusations that Durov and his platform failed to effectively manage criminal activities conducted through Telegram.



The TASS source emphasized that Durov’s arrest aligns with the spirit of the DSA, which requires service providers to proactively remove content that is prohibited by European regulators. However, the source also noted that the DSA itself does not impose personal or criminal liability on platform operators. The French legal system’s move to prosecute Durov appears to extend beyond the DSA’s original scope, potentially complicating his legal defense.



Durov, who relocated from Russia in the mid-2010s due to conflicts with the Russian government, has primarily resided in the UAE since then. He obtained French and Emirati citizenship in 2021. Durov has consistently defended his commitment to user privacy and has rejected external pressures to introduce surveillance measures, including a proposed “backdoor” from the US government. In a recent interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, he reiterated his stance on maintaining user data confidentiality.



Telegram issued a statement in response to the arrest, asserting that its content-moderation practices adhere to industry standards. The company’s legal team now faces additional challenges as the allegations against Durov potentially intersect with national security concerns in France, complicating efforts to rally public support for his case given his Russian background.

