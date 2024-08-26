SPECTRAFORCE® Recognized As A Major Contender In The 2024 US PEAK Matrix® Assessment By Everest Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NC, US, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SPECTRAFORCE®, a global leading staffing company, has been recognized as a Major Contender in the US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 by Everest Group. This recognition underscores SPECTRAFORCE's continued excellence in providing innovative staffing solutions across IT, engineering, and business and professional skills.The report highlights the challenging yet opportunity-rich landscape of the US contingent talent market. Despite the economic slowdown in 2023, which pressured cost margins for enterprises, SPECTRAFORCE demonstrated its ability to bridge the talent supply-demand gap by delivering specialized candidates in rapidly growing industries. The company's strategic approach to managed services and commitment to innovation positioned it as a key player in the industry.Everest Group evaluated 30 providers in the IT sector, 23 in engineering, and 24 in business and professional skills. These providers were assessed across seven dimensions: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, innovation, delivery footprints, and vision and strategy.SPECTRAFORCE was recognized for its robust service offerings, agility in responding to market changes, and dedication to delivering innovative, client-focused solutions. These strengths played a significant role in its recognition as a Major Contender, reflecting the company's ability to consistently meet and exceed client expectations in a challenging market environment.About SPECTRAFORCE®Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE is one of the largest and fastest-growing staffing firms, servicing over 140 mid-to-large-scale clients in North America and India, within the Technology, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Telecom, and Utility industries. A diversity-owned firm, SPECTRAFORCE is built on the concept of "human connection," defined by its branding tagline NEWJOBPHORIA®, which is the excitement of bringing joy and freedom to the work lifestyle so its staff and clients can reach their highest potential. Learn more at .About the PEAK MatrixTMThe Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers.

