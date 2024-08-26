Emirati Women's Day - The Authority Of Social Contribution - Ma'an

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Maysa Alnuwais, Community Engagement & Volunteering Division Director, Community Engagement and Volunteering, The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, said:“By empowering Emirati women with the strength and confidence to pursue their dreams and make impactful changes in our society, we empower our nation. Tomorrow is built on the foundation of Emirati women, the torchbearers of our rich heritage whose actions today continues to inspire future generations. The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an is committed to increasing community engagement and participation to build a collaborative and engaged society. Emirati women -

within our organisation and across the Abu Dhabi community - have played an integral part in the success of our mission. Building a legacy of strength, resilience, and innovation ensures that our tomorrow shines bright.”

Founded by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an is the Abu Dhabi Government's official channel to receive social contributions, it supports and empowers the community including individuals, private and government sector enabling them to create social impact through growing an active third sector including social enterprises and voluntary groups and creating collaboration between sectors to drive social innovation