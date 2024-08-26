Grundfos Launches SP18 Pump: Setting New Standards in Water Management for IMEA

(MENAFN- Alto ) •Grundfos Announces SP18 Pump Availability Across India, Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, Following Its Launch in Kenya, Ghana and the UAE earlier this year.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 26 August 2024: Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technologies, today announced the availability of its SP 18 submersible pump in the India, Middle East, Africa and Central Asia (IMEA) region. Following its launch in Kenya, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates earlier this year, the SP18 pump is set to deliver optimum efficiency during periods of high demand, ensuring low long-term costs and high operating reliability due to the optimised hydraulics design.



The SP18, one out of the four models in the Grundfos SP 6” pump range, is engineered to address two operational challenges in the region faced by the farmers and the water authorities: high energy consumption and frequent pump failures leading to downtime. With its superior efficiency and robust design, the SP18 promises to enhance operational continuity and sustainability for water management systems. The pumps are suitable for a variety of applications, including groundwater supply to waterworks, irrigation, groundwater lowering, mining and fountains.



This new model boasts state-of-the-art 6" hydraulics combined with a recently launched permanent magnet motor, which together can reduce energy consumption by at least 15% and potentially up to 30% compared to its predecessor, operated with a conventional induction motor. This significant reduction not only lowers the total cost of ownership but also contributes to decreasing carbon emissions by the same margin.



Feroz Khan Mohammed Jaffer, Regional Market Development Manager, IMEA, said: "The launch of the SP18 pump represents a crucial step in responsibly accessing the strained water resources across the MENA/IMEA region. The SP18 sets a new benchmark in submersible pump technology with its best-in-class efficiency and reliability. By adopting sustainable implementation and digitalised operations, the pump supports customers in their journey towards decarbonising water management and combating regional water scarcity challenges.”



Michael Nielsen, Regional Sales Director for India, Central Asia, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) at Grundfos, added: "Our goal with the SP18 pump is to provide a robust and energy-efficient solution that meets the evolving needs of our customers in the region. With its advanced technology and sustainable design, the SP18 not only ensures reliable water supply but also contributes to significant energy savings and reduced environmental impact. We are committed to supporting our customers in their efforts to achieve greater sustainability in water management."



To further underscore its commitment to sustainability and innovation, Grundfos will be conducting a series of launch events across key cities in the region including Oman, Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam to introduce the SP18 pump. This series is providing a platform for customers to experience firsthand the advanced features of the SP18 pump and engage with Grundfos experts on sustainable water solutions.

The SP18 submersible pumps can be purchased through Grundfos authorised distributors and sales partners in the region, ensuring convenient access for water authorities and municipalities.



