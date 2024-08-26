Fire Broke Out At Energy Infrastructure Facility In Zaporizhzhia Region As Result Of Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“An energy infrastructure facility was hit in Zaporizhzhia region. A fire broke out there. Information about the consequences is being clarified,” Fedorov said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian energy sector is in a difficult situation as a result of a massive missile and drone attack. NPC Ukrenergo has urgently introduced emergency power outages.