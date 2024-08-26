Fire Broke Out At Energy Infrastructure Facility In Zaporizhzhia Region As Result Of Russian Attack
Date
8/26/2024 5:17:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of a Russian attack.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.
“An energy infrastructure facility was hit in Zaporizhzhia region. A fire broke out there. Information about the consequences is being clarified,” Fedorov said.
Read also:
15 regions affected by morning Russian attack - PM
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian energy sector is in a difficult situation as a result of a massive missile and drone attack. NPC Ukrenergo has urgently introduced emergency power outages.
MENAFN26082024000193011044ID1108600189
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.