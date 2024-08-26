BREAKING: Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 2024 Results OUT; How To Check?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 3. Students who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official websites: nic]() and gov]().

The SSLC Exam 3 was conducted from August 2 to August 9, 2024. To view their results, candidates need to enter their registration numbers and dates of birth on the result portal.

In the previous examination cycle, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2, held from June 14 to June 21, 2024, saw results announced on July 10. Out of 223,293 students who appeared for Exam 2, 69,275 passed, yielding a pass rate of 31.02%.

Earlier in the year, the SSLC Exam 1 was held from March 25 to April 6, 2024, with results declared on May 9. This exam had 8,59,967 students appearing, and 6,31,204 of them passed, leading to a pass percentage of 73.40%.

For those checking the SSLC Exam 3 results, follow these steps:

1. Visit nic]().

2. Click on the 'SSLC 2024 Exam 3 Result' link on the homepage.

3. Enter your registration no. and DOB

4. Submit the details

Download and print the result for future reference.