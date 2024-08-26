Will Aamir Khan Go For A Third Marriage? Here's What The 59-Year-Old Star Has To Say

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aamir Khan rarely talks about his personal life in public. However, his two unsuccessful marriages have frequently brought attention to his family life. Recently, the discussed getting married for the third time. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta. They broke their 16-year marriage in 2002, and he later married director Kiran Rao.

When speaking with Rhea Chakraborty on her talk program, Chapter 2, Aamir declined to give her marital advice, saying, "I have had two unsuccessful marriages, so don't ask for marriage advice from me.” Aamir feels that the success of a marriage is unique to each individual.



When Rhea questioned if he plans to marry again, Aamir said, "I am 59 now, where will I get married again, mushkil lag raha hai (looks difficult). I have so many relationships in my life right now, I have reconnected with my family, my kids, and my siblings. I am very happy just being with people who are close to me. I am working towards being a better person.”

Aamir went on to say that he has started "Chapter 2" of his work life in addition to his personal one. The actor's recent film, Laal Singh Chaddha, failed at the box office, prompting him to take a break from work to spend time with his family.

However, during the conversation, Aamir stated that he cannot remain a loner in life. "I don't like living alone," said Aamir. "I need a partner. I am not a loner; I like companionship. I am very close to both my ex-wives Reena and Kiran; we are like one family. Life is unpredictable, so how can we trust it?"

Aamir Khan is presently working on his forthcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. It's being directed by RS Prasanna. Aside from Aamir, the film also features Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary.

"This flick will make you chuckle and keep you entertained. However, the subject remains the same (as in Taare Zameen Par), thus we chose this name carefully. We all have flaws and shortcomings, but we all have something unique, thus we are carrying on this concept," Aamir stated about Sitaare Zameen Par during a gathering to announce the film.

In Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel Safary played the part of Ishaan Awasthi, who was dyslexic.

