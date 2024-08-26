UAE Freight Forwarding Market On A Promising Trajectory Towards US$ 30.19 Billion By 2031, Coherentmi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UAE Freight Forwarding Market

The freight forwarding in the UAE is poised for significant changes over the next decade.

- CoherentMIBURLINGAME, CA 94010, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest market intelligence report published by CoherentMI with the title "UAE Freight Forwarding Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on the Information and Communication Technology industry. The report provides demand analysis, industry insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.The Research report on UAE Freight Forwarding Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. It also provides and a lot of business matrices including Porters Five Forces Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, 4 Ps' Analysis, Market Attractiveness Analysis, BPS Analysis, Ecosystem Analysis.Market Overview:The UAE freight forwarding market consists of freight forwarders that arrange shipments of goods through multiple transportation modes such as air, sea, and land. Freight forwarders facilitate trade and global supply chains by coordinating transportation and logistics services on behalf of shippers.Market Dynamics:The UAE freight forwarding market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to recovery in global trade post pandemic disruption and increasing requirement for effective supply chain management. Furthermore, the strategic location of UAE connecting east and west and presence of major ports and air cargo hubs is also attracting more international traders to route their shipment through the country. The market is also expected to grow on account of expanding manufacturing sector in the country and rising infrastructure projects. Large multinational companies are increasingly outsourcing their logistics requirements to freight forwarders in the country, thereby propelling market growth over the forecast period.Want to access more insights? Click Here:This new report reveals key trends that will impact how business is done:- Digital Transformation: Forwarders are investing heavily in digitization to streamline operations and provide online booking/tracking services. This is improving customer experience and driving cost savings.- Multimodal Transportation: With an increasing focus on sustainability, major players are integrating more environmentally-friendly modes like rail and coastal shipping into their networks.- Supply Chain Resilience: The pandemic highlighted the need for flexibility and redundancy. Forwarders are diversifying origins/destinations and expanding short-sea routes to minimize disruption risks.- E-Commerce Growth: Online retail is booming in the UAE, fueling demand for faster deliveries across borders. Forwarders are customizing solutions for small parcel/B2C shipments.- Regional Hub Strategy: Benefiting from its strategic location, the UAE aims to establish itself as a preeminent logistics/transshipment center connecting Africa, Asia and Europe.Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):❖ By Mode of Transport)) Sea)) Air)) Land❖ By Industry Vertical)) Retail)) Oil & Gas)) Manufacturing)) Construction)) eCommerce)) Others❖ By Warehouse Model)) Container Freight Stations)) Industrial Warehouses)) Agricultural Warehouses)) Cold Storage Facilities)) E-commerce Fulfillment Centers❖ By Shipment Type)) Domestic Freight)) International Freight❖ Following are the key players analyzed in the report:▪️ DHL Global Forwarding▪️ DB Schenker▪️ CEVA Logistics▪️ Emirates SkyCargo▪️ Aramex▪️ Agility▪️ Kuehne + Nagel▪️ GAC▪️ Expeditors International▪️ Al-Futtaim LogisticsGet access to the latest Edition of this Market Study (comprising 150+ pages): /buynowThe research provides answers to the following key questions:1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the UAE Freight Forwarding market during the forecast period?3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the UAE Freight Forwarding market?4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the UAE Freight Forwarding market across different regions?5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the UAE Freight Forwarding market?6. 