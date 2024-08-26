PM Modi Hails Creation Of Five New Districts In Ladakh As Step Towards 'Better Governance & Prosperity'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi has welcomed the creation of five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh, calling it a significant step towards enhanced governance and prosperity in the region. The districts-Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang-were announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed his congratulations to the people of Ladakh, highlighting that the new districts would enable more focused attention and bring essential services and opportunities closer to the residents.

"Creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity. Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to the people. Congratulations to the people there," he wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his announcement, emphasized that this move aligns with PM Modi's vision of a developed and prosperous Ladakh. He added that the creation of these new districts would bolster governance and ensure that benefits reach every corner of the region.

"The new districts...will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny," Shah stated.

The decision marks a continuation of the government's efforts to improve the administrative efficiency and development of Ladakh since it was designated a Union Territory following the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. The abrogation of Article 370 on the same day stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, leading to the creation of the separate Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

As a Union Territory, Ladakh falls directly under the administrative control of the Union Home Ministry, which has been instrumental in driving reforms and development initiatives in the region.