Ramiz Raja Questions Masood's Captaincy After Test Loss To Bangladesh

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Former Pakistan Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja criticised Shan Masood's captaincy after team's first Test loss against Bangladesh on Sunday. He slammed his decision of ruling out spinners from the playing 11 on Rawalpindi pitch.

Pakistan went into the game with four pacers and without any frontline spinner, which cost them immensely on the final day of the match as Bangladesh spinners - Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan - spun web to bundle out hosts for 146 in the second innings, leaving them with a mere 30-run target to script history on Pakistani soil with a 10-wicket win, which became an embarrassment for Pakistan.

The veteran cricketer said that Pakistan's pacers have lost their spark and their speed has also reduced, which makes them less lethal.

"Firstly, there was a mistake in team selection. You were without a spinner. Secondly, the reputation based on which we rely on our fast bowlers is finished. This debacle, a sort of a confidence crisis, started during the Asia Cup when India bashed our pacers on seaming conditions and then the secret was out to the world that the only way to counter this line-up was to attack," Raja said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Their speeds have decreased, and so have their skill set. The Bangladesh fast bowlers seemed more penetrative, while our bowlers were involved in more drama around their wickets. Since Pakistan did not have an out-and-out fast bowler on that track, even the Bangladesh, with that line-up stood tall against our pacers with speeds around 125 to 135kmph," he explained.

With a series defeat on the line, Raja said that Masood needs to improve his batting and show his leadership skills in the middle.

"Shan Masood is currently on a losing streak. I felt, in Australian conditions, things are tougher, and it was impossible for the Pakistan team to win a series there. But you are now losing in home conditions, against a team like Bangladesh, because you did not read the conditions well. Neither did the batters apply themselves and the bowlers were horrendous."

"Masood needs to improve his batting and needs to show that you have some knowledge of the game. He is an experienced skipper, having led in PSL and County matches. I don't know on what basis he picked four pacers for the Rawalpindi track during the month of August," he said.

"He needs to work on his batting. It's not like he is a great captain and so if he keeps getting out ducks, he would still have his place in the side. Losing makes a huge dent on the team and the morale of the side. You cannot lose the series. Pakistan cricket is already under a lot of pressure. A series loss would mean tension in the dressing room, there will be a lot of criticism and questions raised," Raja added.

The second and final Test of the series will be played at the same venue on August 30.