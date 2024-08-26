DDC Chairperson Shopian Quits PDP
8/26/2024 3:12:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- DDC chairperson Shopian on Monday resigned from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and extended support to former MLA Wachi Aijaz Ahmad Mir.
DDC chairperson Shopian Bilquees Bano said that she has resigned from the PDP and will support Aijaz Ahmad Mir, who is to contest elections as independent candidate on Wachi (now Zainapora) constituency, reported news agency KNO.
Mir resigned from the PDP last week resigned and is likely to contest polls as independent. He is expected to file his nominations paper on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Another DDC member from Shopian also resigned from PDP and extended support to former MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir.
DDC member Harmain Ab Rashid Lone said that he is resigning from basic membership of PDP and will support Aijaz Mir.
Lone said that when the party failed to do justice with Mir, who was working day and night for the party, what can they can expect from them (PDP).
Earlier another DDC member from Shopian Raja Waheed also quit PDP to contest election on AIP ticket.
