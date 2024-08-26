(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 2024: Novotel New Delhi Aerocity is delighted to present the 2nd edition of the "DILLI WALI DAWAT", a celebration from 23rdAugust to 1st September 2024 at Food Exchange. This exclusive event showcases the expertise of Chef Talat Mehmood Khan, a celebrated culinary artist renowned for his dedication to authentic Purani Dilli cuisine.



Chef Talat's remarkable journey, from the humble beginnings of assisting his mother in the kitchen tso evolving into a self-taught culinary expert, stands as a powerful testament to his unwavering passion and exceptional skill. His deep-rooted love for cooking, nurtured through years of dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence, has shaped him into the culinary maestro he is today.

The ten-day festival will feature a vibrant array of local dishes reminiscent of Old Delhi's street food. The experience begins with a refreshing Sharbat-e-Mohobatein, followed by live chaat stations offering classics such as Dahi Bhalla, Aloo Ki Tikki, and Ram Laddoo. Guests can enjoy BedmiPuri from Chawri Bazar, flavorfulChicken Changezi cooked on a tawa, and an assortment of kebabs from the streets of Jama Masjid, including Lamb Seekh Kabab and Mutton Burrah. Main courses like Murgh Begum Bahar and Firdausi Gosht Korma, paired with aromatic biryanis, culminate in a sweet finale featuring desserts like Kulfi Falooda and Shahi Tukda.



Showcasing the vibrant nature of the cuisine, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity invites its patrons to join for a memorable celebration of flavors, culture and community.



Where: Food Exchange

When: 23rd August to 1st September, 2024



About Novotel New Delhi Aerocity



Situated in the prime location of Aerocity, the complex hotel with 400 rooms, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity seeks to inspire, to entertain and to offer the warmth of new connections to each guest that walks through the door. With contemporary interiors, vibrant interactions and a splendid array of F&B outlets, Novotel is your one stop destination for all things comfort, style and safety.



