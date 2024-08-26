Gunmen Shoot At Trucks, Bus Passengers After 'Checking Their Identities' In Pakistan's Balochistan 23 Killed: Report
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least 23 individuals were killed in Pakistan's Balochistan on Monday, as gunmen shot at trucks, and bus passengers after 'checking their identities', stated reports.
The incident happened in the Musakhel district of Balochistan. The deceased individuals that had been identified, mostly belonged to Punjab, said Assistant Commissioner Musakhail Najeeb Kakar, reported Dawn. Also Read
He further mentioned that armed men had blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded the passengers from buses.
(This is a breaking story. Keep checking for more updates)
