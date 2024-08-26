Black Sea Update: Russia Deploys Four Missile Carriers
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four Russian warships are currently on combat duty in the Black Sea with a total salvo of up to 28 Kalibr cruise missiles.
This was reported on Telegram by Ukraine's Navy Command, Ukrinform saw.
"There are four enemy warships in the Black Sea, carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 28 missiles," the statement reads.
There are no Russian naval vessels in the Sea of Azov.
Three Russian warships are on duty in the Mediterranean Sea, with no missiles among them.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, up to a dozen Russian kamikaze drones were downed on the approaches to Kyiv overnight Monday.
