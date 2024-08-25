Low Prices, Powdered Milk Affect Our Business: Cattle Farm Owners

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A number of cattle owners in western Herat province say low prices and presence of powdered milk in the markets have badly affected their business.

Herat city has potential and capacities to produce milk and dairy products due to its geographical location and favorable climate.

Some cattle farm owners told Pajhwok Afghan News low milk prices and lack of support had caused hardships for them.

Hiktmat Nabizadeh, one of cattle farm owners, asked the to support them in order to flourish their business.

He pointed out a plan should be devised to control dairy products made from powdered milk in the province.

He said they had repeatedly urged the Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Department about the problem, but their concerns were yet to be addressed.

Basir Ahmad Mohammadi, another cattle farm owner, explained each of them had invested one to four million afghanis in establishment of cattle farms in the hope of profit.

He also complained about the presence of powder milk in the markets.

About the milk prices, he said:“At least one kilogram of milk should be bought for 35 afghans from cattle farm owners and sold in the market for 40 afs but now one kg milk is bought for 20 afs from us and sold in the market for 35 afs.”

Meanwhile, Ghulam Mohammad Amiri, head of Herat cattlemen's union, also confirmed the problems mentioned by cattle farm owners.

He said:“The price of one kg of milk and a bottle of mineral water is the same in the province. Presence of powder milk in the markets had made problems for cattle farm owners.”

He also urged partner institutions and the Department of Agriculture to cooperate with cattle farm owners in order to flourish this industry in the province.

At the same time, Maulvi Mohammad Naseem Sahar, Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Director, said customs duty on imported powdered milk had been increased from 5 to 30 percent in order to support cattle farms in the province.

About 10 to 20 tonnes of milk is being exported to other provinces from Herat on a daily basis, he explained.

He said they had repeatedly sought a halt to import of powdered milk because it was used in many products including dairy products.

About farm owners' concerns, Sahar said his department was striving to fix a reasonable price for milk in the province.

Deputy governor Maulvi Hayatullah Mohajir Farahi said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA)'s basic policy was to increase domestic products.

In addition to domestic consumption, Afghanistan's manufactured products should also be exported to foreign countries as well, he added.

He said the local administration was trying to resolve the problems of cattle farm owners and find good market for their products inside and outside of the country.

More than 200 cattle farms are currently functioning in the province.

