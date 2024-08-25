SOEX Unveils New Strategy Designed To Supercharge User Rewards

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Web3 social trading SOEX is presenting a new and powerful strategy meant to provide users with an enriched revenue-generation framework. The current approach is based on two assets and an advanced referral system, seamlessly integrated with SOEX's existing features.

Introduction to SOEX

SOEX started as a trading-centric Web3 instant messaging platform, leveraging protocols like Nostr+, TradeDivi, and Sketch to offer traders a significant upgrade from traditional Web2 apps. Unlike platforms focused on content sharing and monetization, SOEX empowers users with access to relevant data and advanced tools for trading across CEX, DEX, and DeFi-all within a single app. This approach not only simplifies the trading experience but also maximizes rewards for users.

Once they create an SOEX account and connect their preferred CEX, traders are automatically added to asset-focused groups based on their holdings. This allows them to tap directly into market sentiment, saving time otherwise spent sifting through multiple apps and vast amounts of data.

Key features for traders include:

– Holder consensus data

– Regular price updates

– AI assistant for new coin launch alerts

– Optimized connections to exchanges

– Trade airdrops

By using a secure connection to exchanges, users place better-planned trades based on relevant data and earn trade airdrops based on trading volume and commission.

The latest strategy from SOEX brings the social aspect of the platform to the forefront, making the ecosystem more inclusive and beneficial for all user classes. This evolution in tokenomics aims to reward not just traders, but also community leaders and influencers who are pivotal in the Web3 space.

SOEX Tokenomics – a Closer Look

The project's ecosystem relies on a few important assets:

– SOX points – a unique incentive mechanism that tracks and rewards everyone's participation in the platform. SOX can be acquired by trading, referring new users, and performing various tasks, and it will be directly exchanged for SOEX tokens.

– SOEX – the platform's governance token, essential in voting and important operations like reward distribution and fund allocation.

New assets introduced to support the new revenue-generation strategy on SOEX:

– CVT – a value-bearing asset functioning as a smart contract account, an SNS domain, and an on-chain community. Minting CVT releases SOEX tokens (with 20% going to minters) and allows the holder to create a community and deploy HVT within it.

– HVT – minted in the CVT community using a referral. HVT can be staked for rewards, and soon, borrowing USDT against the value of the HVT will also be enabled. This way, users will be able to earn from providing liquidity on SOEX or other protocols.

Expanding the Focus to Social Engagement

Adding these two novel assets came as a solution to the need to enrich social networking with earning capabilities. While trading remains an important focus, SOEX now aims to recognize the value of community leaders, KOLs, and crypto enthusiasts who have created strong networks and are looking for incentivization methods for their followers/members.

Web3 users are driven by rewards and drawn to social interaction – so keeping them motivated requires a strong and sustainable incentivization system. That's why SOEX is implementing the social tree referral system based on CVT and HVT. Instead of simply sharing a link and granting the recipient a small one-time reward, this social tree provides consistent winnings for all participants in the long run.

CVT minters receive SOEX airdrops, a share of the fees generated by minting and burning HVT within the community, and boosted rewards within the SOEX ecosystem. HVT holders also get a solid earning strategy with minimal effort. Additionally, both categories of users can trade and participate in the platform's activities and earn SOX points, which they can swap for SOEX. It's a complex and balanced system providing the ultimate Web3 experience – all starting from the concept of a one-stop solution.

Key Highlights on the Platform

SOEX means:

– Lower entry barriers from Web2 to Web3

– Real-time insights

– Safe and optimized trading (currently, spot trading is enabled)

– Reclaiming liquidity value through airdrops and high rewards

– Complex revenue system for traders and on-chain communities

Future milestones:

– Launching SOEX LINK – A TG mini-app that combines mining with referrals, social interactions, and trade-related tasks, enabling users to maximize their SOX earnings.

– Essential integrations like TradingView, advanced analytical tools, data layers, market moves tracking for specific tokens

– Expanding to more CEXs and DEXs

– Introducing auto-trading bots and data analysis

– Enabling copy trading and 1-click trading directly from the chat

– News aggregation through APIs and updates in asset groups

The new assets will soon be available for minting, and all the details will be released on the platform's official channels. For more information or assistance, please follow these links:

