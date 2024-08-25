First Batch Of Malaysian Fresh Durians Enters Chinese Market
Date
8/25/2024 2:00:14 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Xinhua
Zhenzhou: A total of 15 tonnes of fresh durians from Malaysia arrived in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province on Saturday evening, marking the first batch of Malaysian fresh durians to enter the Chinese market.
The durians will be distributed by the cold chain from the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport to cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Xiamen and Shenyang.
This batch of Malaysian fresh durians, including ten varieties such as Black Thorn and Musang King, was sourced from nine Malaysian export companies.
The Zhengzhou airport customs have established a 'green channel' for cold chain goods -- ensuring quick inspection and expedited clearance upon arrival.
Currently, the air route for transporting durians between Zhengzhou and Kuala Lumpur is served by a B737-800 freighter, allowing for same-day round trips with flexible scheduling. The direct flight between the two cities takes as little as five hours.
MENAFN25082024000063011010ID1108598466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.