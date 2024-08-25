Turkey records surge in number of foreign visitors to reach 7.33M visitors in July

(MENAFN) The Turkish Ministry has announced a 2.6 percent increase in the number of foreign visitors to Turkey for July, totaling 7.33 million. This marks a rise from the 7.15 million visitors recorded in the same month last year and the 6.66 million seen in July 2022. The latest data underscores a sustained upward trend in Turkey's tourism sector, showcasing the country's growing popularity among international travelers.



Among the top contributors to this influx are visitors from Russia, Germany, Britain, Iran, and Bulgaria, reflecting Turkey's continued appeal as a favored destination. The increase in visitor numbers highlights Turkey's successful efforts in attracting tourists and enhancing its position in the global tourism market. The country's diverse attractions and favorable travel conditions are likely factors driving this positive trend.



Overall, the growth in foreign visitors indicates a robust recovery and expansion in Turkey's tourism industry. As the country continues to attract travelers from various regions, this momentum reinforces Turkey's status as a key player in the global tourism landscape. The positive figures for July contribute to a broader narrative of tourism resurgence and economic vitality in the sector.



