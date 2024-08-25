No Russian Warships In Black, Azov Seas: Navy's Spokesman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

No Russian navy ships have been seen deployed in the Black Sea for the sevenths consecutive day so far, Ukrainian Navy's spokesman has said.

This report, seen by Ukrinform, came from Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, in a televised broadcast Saturday.

"None of Russia's warships have been left deployed in the Black Sea for almost a week as of today, and this is even longer for the Sea of Azov," he said.

Asked about why he thinks it happened, Pletenchuk suggested this might be because of the fear of coming under attack and of further losses.

"It's another question why they stopped guarding the base in this way, using a submarine, as before. I think we will be able to find out this later. Maybe it's due to maintenance, maybe some internal decision. But the fact remains: all combat units remain deployed at the Novorossiysk base," Pletenchuk added.

As reported, Russia is facing difficulties restoring its naval capability, according to Pletenchuk