Latest Technologies At The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Discussed At Bahrain Center For Strategic, International And Energy Studies (Derasat)

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE - August 25, 2024:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library team highlighted the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the Library's operations and services during a virtual lecture on“Artificial Intelligence Technologies in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in the United Arab Emirate.” The virtual session was held by the Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Studies (Derasat), as part of the Think Talks sessions.

Moderated by Mrs. Eman Ebrahim Abdul-Qader, Library and Archives Specialist at Derasat Center, the session also featured insights from Ms. Muna Tawfiq Klaib, Ms. Alya Alhebsi, and Ms. Maryam Juma, Senior Library Officers from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

The Library team discussed the increased focus on utilising technological advancement to reach information and learning resources, integration of AI in the Library services, improving user experiences, streamlining operations, and facilitating information retrieval.

The presenters discussed various AI applications, such as automated cataloguing, predictive analytics for user preferences, and virtual assistance tools, showcasing the library's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

This collaboration between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and Derasat Center highlights the importance of knowledge exchange in the field of information science and sets a benchmark for future discussions on the role of AI in educational and cultural institutions.