Weekly Economic Calendar: Insights From August 26 To August 30

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Last week, Brazil and the U.S. addressed interest rate decisions, with U.S. officials at Jackson Hole contemplating a 0.25% cut for September.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not deny this prediction. Meanwhile, Brazil suggested a potential rate hike.



Central President Roberto Campos Neto highlighted fiscal issues affecting monetary policy.



Brazil announced significant revenue of R$ 231 billion ($42.0 billion), aligning with forecasts.



Attention now shifts to Brazil's employment and inflation updates. Analysts predict the addition of 235,000 formal jobs.







A minor inflation increase is also expected. In the coming days, several updates will closely monitor Brazil's economic performance.



These include employment rates, public debt, and foreign investment insights. Brazil's unemployment rate is expected to decrease to 6.9%.



Meanwhile, the U.S. will release economic insights, including GDP and inflation data. Projections indicate a 2.8% GDP growth.



These figures are crucial for assessing the economic recovery pace. Globally, the week will conclude with economic reports from Germany and the Eurozone. These reports will provide further clues about global economic health.



This summary captures this week's financial events. It focuses on their broader implications for global economic stability and growth.

Weekly Economic Calendar August 26 to August 30, 2024

Brazil







8:00 AM: FGV: Consumer Survey (August)



8:25 AM: BCB: Focus Report (Weekly)



8:30 AM: BCB: External Sector Press Release – IDP (July)



8:30 AM: BCB: External Sector Press Release – Current Transactions (July)

3:00 PM: Secex: Trade Balance (Weekly)





5:00 AM: Economic Sentiment Survey – IFO (August)







5:00 AM: FIPE: IPC (Weekly)



8:00 AM: FGV: INCC-M (August)



8:00 AM: FGV: Construction Survey (August)

9:00 AM: IPCA-15 (August)







9:00 AM: Trade Balance (July)

International Reserves (Weekly)





3:00 AM: GDP (Q2) – Final





11:00 AM: Consumer Confidence – Conference Board (August)







8:00 AM: FGV: Industrial Survey (August)



2:30 PM: Treasury: Public Debt Monthly Report (July)

2:30 PM: BCB: Currency Flow (Weekly)







8:00 AM: FGV: IGP-M (August)



8:00 AM: FGV: Trade Survey (August)



8:00 AM: FGV: Services Survey (August)



8:30 AM: BCB: Press Release – Monetary Policy and Credit Operations (July)



Treasury: Primary Result of Central Government (July)

Caged: Formal Employment Creation (July)





9:00 AM: Consumer Price Index (August) – Preliminary







9:30 AM: GDP (Q2) – Annualized

9:30 AM: Unemployment Benefits Claims (Weekly)







8:30 AM: BCB: Press Release – Fiscal Policy (July)

9:00 AM: IBGE: PNAD Continuous (July)





4:55 AM: Unemployment Rate (July)







6:00 AM: Unemployment Rate (July)

6:00 AM: Consumer Price Index (August) – Preliminary







9:30 AM: Personal Spending (July)



9:30 AM: Personal Income (July)



9:30 AM: BEA: PCE Price Index (July)

11:00 AM: University of Michigan Confidence Index (August) – Final





10:30 PM: NBS: Composite PMI (August)





Government Budget (June)



