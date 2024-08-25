America gets uncertain over Kursk incursion assistance

(MENAFN) The Biden administration is reportedly cautious about Ukraine’s recent military strategy in Russia’s Kursk Region, reflecting concerns over a potential escalation with Moscow. According to a report by the Washington Post published on Saturday, US officials are uncertain about fully supporting Ukraine's current approach, which involves an unprecedented incursion into internationally recognized Russian territory.



The incursion, which began on August 6, marks Ukraine's most significant military advance into Russian soil to date. Although the Russian Defense claims to have repelled the Ukrainian offensive, Ukrainian forces continue to hold several settlements in the Kursk Region. Ukraine's objective is to establish a "buffer zone" on Russian territory, using the land as leverage for future peace negotiations. However, Moscow has dismissed the possibility of negotiations, condemning the Ukrainian actions as indiscriminate attacks on civilians.



United States officials are deliberating whether to assist Ukraine in maintaining or expanding the territory it currently controls. While the Pentagon has sought to understand Ukraine’s needs to potentially bolster its offensive, concrete decisions regarding United States support have not yet been made.



The ongoing conflict has resulted in substantial losses for Ukraine, with over 5,000 soldiers reported killed since the incursion began. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have also suffered significant equipment losses, including 69 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 55 armored personnel carriers (APCs), 350 armored combat vehicles, 34 artillery units, five anti-aircraft missile systems, and 11 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), including three United States-made HIMARS. The Defense Ministry's latest update underscores the heavy toll of the operation on Ukrainian military assets.



This hesitation by the United States reflects broader concerns about the potential for further conflict escalation and the strategic implications of supporting Ukraine's aggressive military moves into Russian territory.

