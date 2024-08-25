Harris vows sustained backing for Kiev

(MENAFN) United States Vice President Kamala Harris has reaffirmed her commitment to supporting Ukraine and allies, promising that the United States will remain resolute in its backing if she emerges victorious in the November presidential election. Speaking on the final day of the National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Thursday, Harris, the party’s presidential nominee, emphasized her intention to "strengthen, not abdicate our global leadership."



In her keynote address, Harris highlighted her role in assisting President Joe Biden in mobilizing Western nations to provide military and financial support to Ukraine. This support has been crucial amid the ongoing conflict, which has been exacerbated by Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO—a move that Russia perceives as a direct threat to its national security.



Harris took a critical stance against her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, accusing him of encouraging Moscow. She referenced Trump's remarks from a South Carolina campaign rally earlier this year, where he allegedly suggested that Russia could act with impunity. The comments were reportedly made in the context of a discussion Trump had with a European NATO member about United States defense commitments.



Additionally, Trump has claimed that Harris met with Russian President Vladimir Putin just days before the conflict between Ukraine and Russia intensified. This assertion was made during a campaign event in North Carolina on Wednesday, further fueling the debate over United States-Russia relations and the broader implications for global security.



Harris’s speech at the DNC underscored her commitment to maintaining a strong United States presence in global affairs and continued support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing struggle.

