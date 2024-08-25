Swiss spy chief warns about threat of terrorism growing in country

(MENAFN) Christian Dussey, the head of the Swiss Intelligence Service, has issued a stark warning about the increasing threat of Islamic in Switzerland, highlighting a troubling trend of radicalization among minors. In an interview with the Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger, Dussey expressed concern over the growing influence of jihadist propaganda, particularly from the Islamic State (IS), which has contributed to a rise in radicalized youth within the country.



Dussey noted that Switzerland is experiencing a higher-than-average rate of radicalized young people compared to other European nations. He reported that the situation has worsened in recent months, reflecting an urgent need for heightened vigilance and intervention.



According to Dussey, there has been a significant increase in terrorism-related arrests across Europe in the first half of this year, surpassing the total number of arrests for the entire year of 2023. In Switzerland, the primary threat is expected to come from isolated individuals inspired by jihadist ideology. An example cited by Dussey was the March stabbing incident in Zurich, where a 15-year-old suspect, who had previously expressed support for IS in a video, seriously injured an Orthodox Jew.



Additionally, Dussey pointed to recent events in neighboring Austria, where three concerts by Taylor Swift were canceled after two suspects were arrested for allegedly planning attacks at these events. One of the suspects, a 19-year-old who had pledged allegiance to IS, was accused of plotting to target a large crowd with explosives and knives.



The Swiss intelligence chief’s comments underscore the growing concern over the radicalization of young people and the increasing threat of terrorism in the region, necessitating enhanced security measures and counter-terrorism efforts.

