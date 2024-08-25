(MENAFN) Czech President Petr Pavel has come under intense scrutiny from Moscow following his recent comments suggesting that the Nord Stream pipelines could be considered a “legitimate target” for Ukraine. Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has sharply condemned Pavel's remarks, likening them to rhetoric typically associated with international organizations.



Pavel's statements were made in response to a Wall Street Journal article alleging that Ukraine was responsible for the September 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, which are crucial for transporting Russian gas to Germany and other parts of Western Europe. In an interview with the Novinky.cz news outlet, Pavel argued that if the attack on the pipelines was intended to disrupt gas and oil supplies to Europe and hinder financial flows to Russia, it could be seen as a legitimate target within the context of the conflict.



However, Pavel clarified that he does not possess "clear incriminating" evidence linking Ukraine directly to the attack. Despite this, his comments have sparked a strong reaction from Russian officials.



In a Telegram post, Zakharova criticized Pavel’s statements, describing them as extreme even by the standards of fringe figures. She compared Pavel's rhetoric to calls for violence made by extremist groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda, suggesting that his comments are akin to those made by banned international terrorist cells.



The Wall Street Journal’s report included claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially approved the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines but later attempted to halt it under pressure from the CIA. Nevertheless, the then-Ukrainian commander-in-chief, Valery Zaluzhny, reportedly allowed the operation to proceed.



Zakharova’s response underscores the heightened tensions and the sensitive nature of the discourse surrounding the Nord Stream sabotage, reflecting the broader geopolitical friction between Russia and Ukraine.

MENAFN25082024000045015687ID1108598102