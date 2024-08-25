Zionist project approaches its end

(MENAFN) There is an increasing consensus, including among some Western analysts, that the Zionist project is approaching its end. What once seemed like an extraordinary venture now appears to be nearing the conclusion of its settler-colonial trajectory. The establishment of this exclusionary settler-colonial Jewish state, often viewed as a historical anomaly, is being reevaluated as one of the major missteps of Western civilization in the twentieth century. Despite the strong alliance that forged Israel in the mid-twentieth century, this Jewish state is facing inevitable historical challenges that it struggles to overcome. Even among Israelis, there are those who are beginning to recognize the shifting tides.



However, the potential for Israel to cause significant harm remains a serious concern, especially in Western societies with substantial Islamic influence. Some members of Israel’s far-right government, driven by messianic zeal, have threatened to use extreme measures. The specter of Israel using its advanced weaponry, including neutron bombs, to inflict severe damage on Iran and other Arab nations has been raised, prompting fears about the implications for the Jewish state itself.



The hypothetical scenario of Israeli leaders, alongside Western allies, celebrating a victory over Iran and then negotiating a lasting alliance in the aftermath of such devastation highlights the dire consequences of unchecked aggression. This scenario might even find a place in speculative editorials, such as those anticipated from commentators like Thomas Friedman.



To prevent such catastrophic outcomes and manage the transition from this controversial state, it is essential for Western powers—who have been both the patrons and protectors of the Zionist project—to address their historical misjudgments. These powers must take responsibility and guide Israel toward becoming a state that upholds equal rights for all its citizens, irrespective of their ethnicity or religion. After more than 76 years of supporting this contentious state, it is time for a significant shift towards a more just and equitable framework. This transition is not only a moral imperative but also a necessary step to ensure regional stability and peace.

