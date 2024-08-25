Crucial round of negotiations aims at addressing Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) In a crucial round of negotiations aimed at addressing the Gaza conflict, the process has encountered significant challenges. The current talks in Cairo follow recent Israeli concessions under Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership, including a partial withdrawal from the Philadelphia axis. These concessions, which have been influenced by American pressure, have been deemed inadequate by both Hamas and Egyptian officials.



The latest discussions, which began today, come after an earlier round of negotiations failed to produce meaningful progress towards a ceasefire. Mediators have been working diligently to address the complex and contentious issues between Hamas and Israel. They have proposed a new plan intended to bridge the gaps between the two sides and pave the way for a ceasefire agreement.



Hamas has adopted a cautious stance towards these negotiations. The delegation, headed by Khalil al-Hayya, is participating in the Cairo talks primarily as observers. They will meet with senior Egyptian officials to review the state of the ongoing discussions. The high-profile nature of the talks is underscored by the presence of influential figures such as the head of the Egyptian intelligence service, the Qatari prime minister, the head of U.S. intelligence, and the head of the Israeli Mossad.



Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, has highlighted that the delegation's role is to assess the outcomes of the negotiations rather than actively engage in them. Al-Rishq reaffirmed Hamas' commitment to the terms agreed upon in a prior declaration by U.S. President Joe Biden and a Security Council resolution. He called for increased pressure on Israel to adhere to these agreements and to avoid actions that could obstruct the negotiation process.



In a joint statement with Islamic Jihad, Hamas has reiterated its demands for any agreement with Israel. These demands include a complete halt to military actions against Gaza, a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the beginning of reconstruction efforts, the lifting of the blockade, and a significant prisoner exchange deal. The focus remains on achieving a comprehensive resolution that meets these essential conditions and addresses the core issues of the conflict.

