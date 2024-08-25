Arsenal wins 2-0 against Aston Villa in Premier League

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Arsenal continued their strong start to the English season with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa, securing back-to-back wins in the second week of the competition. The match, held at Villa Park, saw both teams struggle to find the back of the net during the first half, with neither side able to break the deadlock before the interval.



The breakthrough for Arsenal came in the 67th minute when Leandro Trossard scored with a close-range finish. His goal provided the Gunners with a crucial lead, and they further solidified their position with a second goal ten minutes later. Thomas Partey struck a long-range shot in the 77th minute, assisted by Bukayo Saka, to double Arsenal's advantage and ensure their victory.



With this win, Arsenal has moved up to third place in the Premier League standings, accumulating six points from their first two matches. Their solid performance underscores their intent to be strong contenders this season. Conversely, Aston Villa's defeat leaves them in 12th place, with three points from their opening fixtures.



The result reflects Arsenal's growing form and effectiveness, while Aston Villa will need to regroup and improve their performance as they continue their campaign.

