(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): As part of a UAE-mediated prisoner swap deal, 115 Russia servicemen have returned from Ukraine, a report said on Sunday.

The Russian had been captured by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, TAAS reported, citing a statement from the of Defence in Moscow.

The servicemen returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, the ministry said, adding. 115 Ukrainian soldiers were handed over in return.

The United Arab Emirates made intermediary efforts of humanitarian nature for the return of the Russian servicemen.

In Rakitnoye settlement, five Russians were killed in Ukrainian shelling, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

A dozen people, including three children, were wounded in the overnight shelling, he said, slamming Ukrainian forces for what he called an act of terror.

Ten households and four cars were damaged in the settlement. A gas pipeline was also struck, snapping supply to three areas.

PAN Monitor/mud