Ammunition Explodes In Fuzuli District: One Person Injured

8/25/2024 3:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An explosion of ammunition has occurred in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) jointly reported this on August 24.

It was stated that the incident was recorded in the Zargər village, which has been liberated from occupation.

"A resident of Fuzuli district, 1978-born Aslanov Racu Murad oglu, sustained various injuries as a result of an ammunition explosion in an area that had not been cleared of mines and other explosive ordnance. His life is not in danger. An investigation has been launched by the Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office regarding the incident. ANAMA, MIA, and the Prosecutor General's Office once again urge citizens to adhere to safety regulations, pay attention to mine hazard signs, and avoid entering unfamiliar areas," it was noted.

AzerNews

