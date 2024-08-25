Russian Army Loses 1,190 More Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 25, 2024 amount to nearly 6,680 invaders, including another 1,190 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 8,547 enemy tanks (+5 in the past day), 16,631 armored combat (+11), 17,396 artillery systems (+47), 1,171 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 936 air defense systems (+1), 367 aircraft, 328 helicopters, 14,095 unmanned aerial vehicles (+31), 2,444 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 23,475 motor vehicles (+92), and 2,928 special equipment units (+17).

The data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 23, 199 combat clashes occurred on the front lines in Ukraine. In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled 41 enemy attacks.

