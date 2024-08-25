Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Prime Minister Of New Zealand

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in Wellington on Wednesday with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon.

Talks during the meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways of enhancing and developing them, and covered economic cooperation, trade exchange and opportunities in the aviation, technology, and investment sectors, as well as cooperation in clean energy and research.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the humanitarian situation in the Strip, and the State of Qatar's efforts in the mediation aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

The visit of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to New Zealand followed a similar visit to Australia, as part of a tour of the region.

MENAFN25082024000067011011ID1108597567