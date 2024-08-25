Sara, Arshad Lead Qatar's Hopes At Paris Paralympics

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sara Masud and Ali Arshad will represent Qatar at the Paris Paralympic Games, which will be held from August 28 until September 8.

