1952 -- Eid Badah Al-Mutairi, one of Kuwait's scholars and pearl traders, passed away. The deceased excelled in education despite being visually impaired until he became a teacher and an Imam of a mosque in Sharq Area.

1982 -- The youth theater troupe presented their first play "The Judge."



1990 -- UN Security Council passed 665, authorizing the use of naval force at the Gulf region in order to secure implementation of economic sanctions on Iraq following its invasion of the State of Kuwait.

2002 -- Abdullah Al-Durai' of Kuwait won the 100m butterfly race in the Asian swimming championship, held in China.

2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree approving Kuwait's membership in Rome-based International Development Law Organization.

2012 -- State of Kuwait donated USD 450,000 for the UN Central Response Emergency Fund.

2012 -- Kuwait Diving Team recovered a sunken 60-ton wooden ship of Bedaa' Area, which had posed environmental and navigational problems.

2013 -- A Kuwait Airforce transport plan arrived in Sudan with USD 2.5 million worth of aid for victims of floods.

2016 -- Public Authority for Sport dissolved Kuwait National Olympic Committee and Kuwait Football Association due to financial irregularities.

2020 -- Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr. Saud Al-Harbi announced that education would be online for all grades due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2022 -- The Union of Arab Banks announced Kuwait ranked fourth in number of banks, joining the list of the world's top 1,000 banks.

2022 -- The British Navy ship HMS MIDDLETON visited Kuwait as a sign of deep relations between Kuwait and the Britain. (end)

